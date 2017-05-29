Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US Sen. John McCain…

US Sen. John McCain visits Australia for security talks

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 1:02 am < a min read
Share

SYDNEY (AP) — U.S. Sen. John McCain is meeting with Australian leaders for talks on security in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Republican senator visited the Australian capital, Canberra, on Monday. While there, he received praise for his support of the decades-long U.S.-Australia alliance in the wake of a diplomatic spat between the two countries earlier this year.

In February, McCain leaped to Australia’s defense after President Donald Trump got into a heated discussion with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull over an Obama-era agreement on the resettlement of refugees. When reports of the testy conversation went public, McCain quickly reached out to Australia’s ambassador to the U.S., and publicly praised Australia for its military cooperation with the U.S.

On Monday, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop thanked McCain for his support.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US Sen. John McCain…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.