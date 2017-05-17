Sports Listen

US Senator Mazie Hirono recovering after kidney surgery

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 8:20 pm < a min read
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono is recovering after having surgery to remove a kidney.

The first-term Democrat is being treated for Stage 4 kidney cancer. She says she has a favorable prognosis from her doctor in Washington. Cancer was also found in one of her ribs.

After her surgery Wednesday Hirono issued a statement applauding former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s appointment as special counsel to investigate President Donald Trump’s involvement with Russia. She called it a victory for the American people and says she hopes Mueller’s investigation will be truly independent.

Hirono says she will continue to work during her cancer treatment and she plans to run for re-election in 2018.

