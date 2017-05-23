Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Venezuela sets date for…

Venezuela sets date for delayed regional elections

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 8:49 pm < a min read
Share

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The chief of Venezuela’s electoral council says the embattled South American nation jolted by nearly two months of opposition protests will hold regional elections in December.

Tuesday’s announcement regarding the delayed regional elections is however unlikely to satisfy the opposition.

Anti-government demonstrators have been calling for early presidential elections in light of the nation’s triple-digit inflation, rising crime and vast food shortages. Opposition leaders contend President Nicolas Maduro’s government is quickly sliding toward authoritarianism.

Electoral council president Tibisay Lucena also says officials are looking to hold an election for members of a special assembly to rewrite the constitution in July.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

At least 53 people have been killed in protests and looting since a Supreme Court decision to nullify congress in late March.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Venezuela sets date for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine watches herd of camels in Kuwait

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.