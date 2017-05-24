Vermont governor won’t sign marijuana bill, sends it back

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he won’t sign a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in the state and is instead sending it back to the legislature with suggestions for another path forward.

The Republican governor said Wednesday that changes could be made to the bill in a special session this summer.

If Scott had decided to sign the bill, it would have made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana. The District of Columbia has also legalized it.

The governor has previously said he’s not philosophically opposed to marijuana legalization but has concerns about safety.

Under the legislation, small amounts of marijuana would have been legal to possess and grow for anyone over age 21.