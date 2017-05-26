Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pence says Trump will…

Pence says Trump will be ‘best friend’ to armed forces

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 11:16 am < a min read
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump will be the “best friend the armed forces of the United States will ever have.”

Pence told the graduating class at the U.S. Naval Academy on Friday the president will “always have your back.”

The vice president says neither he nor Trump will rest until they “restore the arsenal of democracy, and he says “the era of budget cuts of the armed forces of the United States is over.”

Pence says Trump is “reaffirming America’s role as leader of the free world.”

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Pence, whose son is an officer in the Marines, spoke to 1,053 graduates, including 811 men and 242 women. Of them, 768 will be commissioned as Navy ensigns, and 259 will be commissioned as second lieutenants in the Marines.

Related Topics
Defense News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pence says Trump will…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9229 0.0152 2.24%
L 2020 25.6056 0.0378 3.69%
L 2030 28.6043 0.0643 5.24%
L 2040 30.8366 0.0801 6.00%
L 2050 17.7006 0.0514 6.69%
G Fund 15.3297 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8413 0.0142 1.75%
C Fund 33.5795 0.1532 7.16%
S Fund 43.2685 0.0607 5.78%
I Fund 28.1386 0.0736 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.