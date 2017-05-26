Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Virginia finance secretary reassures…

Virginia finance secretary reassures lawmakers on revenues

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 4:50 am < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s finance secretary says state revenues will not fall short of its forecast when the fiscal year ends.

Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2s2iMcF ) Secretary Richard D. Brown reassured lawmakers on Thursday that although the state “took a punch in April,” Virginia’s revenues ended the month about $130 million ahead of the forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30. However, revenues ended April about $185 million less than what was projected at the end of March.

April’s biggest problem was a drop of more than 17 percent in income taxes not withheld from payroll but made in estimated payments. Virginia received about 40,000 fewer checks in April than the year before, and the checks were 9 percent smaller.

Brown says Virginia narrowed the gap in May to about 10,000 fewer checks.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.timesdispatch.com

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Virginia finance secretary reassures…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

POTUS and FLOTUS tour the Sistine Chapel

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9229 0.0152 2.24%
L 2020 25.6056 0.0378 3.69%
L 2030 28.6043 0.0643 5.24%
L 2040 30.8366 0.0801 6.00%
L 2050 17.7006 0.0514 6.69%
G Fund 15.3297 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8413 0.0142 1.75%
C Fund 33.5795 0.1532 7.16%
S Fund 43.2685 0.0607 5.78%
I Fund 28.1386 0.0736 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.