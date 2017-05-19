Sports Listen

Volkswagen has fix for more cars in cheating scandal

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 2:49 pm < a min read
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. and California regulators have approved a fix for more Volkswagen cars caught up in the company’s emissions cheating scandal.

The California Air Resources Board announced Friday that Volkswagen would provide owners of additional 2-liter diesel vehicles with the option of a modification to bring them into compliance with U.S. emissions standards.

Volkswagen says the fix applies to about 84,000 Passats from model years 2012 to 2014. Regulators previously approved a fix for another 67,000 2-liter Volkswagens. More than 500,000 vehicles in the U.S. were implicated in the scandal.

Volkswagen has reached settlements to repair or buyback the affected cars and to compensate their owners.

The automaker has acknowledged that vehicles were programmed to turn on emissions controls during government lab tests and turn them off while on the road.

