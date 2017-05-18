Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Vote kicks off battle…

Vote kicks off battle over regulation of internet

By TALI ARBEL May 18, 2017 12:18 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal agency has voted to kick off the repeal of “net neutrality” rules designed to keep broadband providers like AT&T, Verizon and Comcast from interfering with the internet.

It’s the latest change that the Federal Communications Commission has made to ease regulation of the phone, broadcast or cable industries.

Undoing the net neutrality rules will be the biggest battle yet triggered by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. The tech industry, which sees net neutrality as necessary to innovation, is already pushing back by lobbying politicians, sending letters of protest to the agency and starting to rally supporters.

The FCC’s three commissioners voted 2-1, with the lone Democrat opposed, to start the process to undo the net neutrality rules. It will be months before final rules are up for a vote.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about data center optimization strategies at the Justice and State departments.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Vote kicks off battle…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: Congress passes the Selective Service Act

Fed Photo of the Day

South Dakota Air & Space Museum

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8389 -0.0532 2.24%
L 2020 25.3912 -0.1517 3.69%
L 2030 28.2338 -0.2745 5.24%
L 2040 30.3705 -0.3504 6.00%
L 2050 17.3976 -0.2312 6.69%
G Fund 15.3222 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8668 0.0988 1.75%
C Fund 32.7645 -0.5963 7.16%
S Fund 42.2779 -0.9658 5.78%
I Fund 27.7852 -0.2641 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.