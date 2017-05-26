Weaker markets…G& meeting…Japan inflation up

HONG KONG (AP) — World stock markets weakened today as investors awaited the upcoming G-7 summit and oil prices rebounded somewhat as markets shook off initial disappointment over a production cut deal. Futures point to a lower opening on Wall Street. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose above $49 a barrel. The dollar dipped against the euro and the yen.

TAORMINA, Sicily (AP) —The chairman of the European Union’s council says he agrees with President Donald Trump that the international community should be “tough, even brutal” on terrorism and Islamic State. European Council President Donald Tusk said terrorism was one of the main topics between EU officials and Trump during his visit to Brussels, especially in the wake of the Manchester pop concert bombing. Tusk spoke at the start of a meeting of the Group of Seven democracies in Taormina, Sicily.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s core consumer price index climbed to a two-year high in April of 0.3 percent, as costs for energy rose. Economists said the increase reported Friday was not likely to persist and that prices for imported consumer goods actually fell. Inflation has been positive in recent months but well below the government’s 2 percent target. Core inflation excluding volatile food prices rose 0.3 percent from a year earlier in April

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal court has ruled that Wells Fargo is liable for a negligence penalty in a tax case that involved foreign tax credits, but the bank prevailed in another part of the case that could mute any payment. The case involves Structured Trust Advantaged Repackaged Securities, or STARS. A court found Wells liable for a 20 percent penalty Wednesday tied to tax credits, but also that it could deduct interest expenses from the loan.

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are two major government economic reports due out today. The Commerce Department will issue the second of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the January-March quarter. The Commerce Department will also release its April report on durable goods.