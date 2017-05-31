Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Woman gets $30,000 settlement…

Woman gets $30,000 settlement after being dragged by deputy

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 7:34 am < a min read
Share

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A woman shown on cellphone video being dragged by the shackles on her ankles across a Florida courthouse hallway has settled a lawsuit for $30,000.

David Frankel, the attorney representing Dasyl Rios, tells the SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2rhPR4W ) he hopes something good comes from the February 2015 case. He says he received the check Tuesday.

The video showed Rios screaming “you’re hurting me” as she was dragged about 300 feet by Broward County Sheriff’s detention deputy Christopher Johnson.

The lawsuit says Rios, who was 28 at the time, was diagnosed with “significant mental illness.” She was arrested in December 2014 on a cocaine possession charge.

Advertisement

Following a yearlong investigation, prosecutors declined to prosecute Johnson, finding his actions fell within legally permissible use of force. Johnson was given a written reprimand following a sheriff’s review.

Related Topics
Government News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Woman gets $30,000 settlement…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Acting CBP commissioner visits North Dakota

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.