Wyoming senator remains in hospital after emergency surgery

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 4:28 pm < a min read
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi is recovering from emergency gallbladder surgery and a spokesman says the Republican hopes to be back on the job soon.

Enzi tells the Gillette News Record (http://bit.ly/2qx2SdY) that he had been feeling a little bit off, and on Sunday, he felt increasingly worse and went to the hospital where doctors removed his gallbladder. The surgery was performed at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette.

The 73-year-old Enzi, a former mayor of Gillette, missed a scheduled speech Monday at a Gillette cemetery.

Press Secretary Max D’Onofrio says Enzi remained in the hospital Tuesday and hoped to resume his schedule when Congress returns next week to Washington from recess.

Enzi has been a senator since January 1997. He is chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.

___

Information from: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record, http://www.gillettenewsrecord.com

