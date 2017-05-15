Zeman says he wished to ‘liquidate’ press; critics unamused

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech presidential office said President Milos Zeman’s latest shot at the media was a joke. Politicians and journalists just don’t seem to get it.

Before meeting Russia’s president Sunday in China, Zeman commented on the presence of journalists, telling Vladimir Putin that they were too numerous and they should be “liquidated.” Putin countered that it could be enough to “reduce” them.

Their conversation was captured by a television microphone and posted on social media.

Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said he “strongly” disliked discussion of such an inappropriate topic.

Culture Minister Daniel Herman called Zeman’s remarks “unacceptable.” Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka refrained from comments, but re-tweeted a message about the number of journalists who were killed or attacked in Russia in recent years.