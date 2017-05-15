Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Zeman says he wished…

Zeman says he wished to ‘liquidate’ press; critics unamused

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 6:35 am < a min read
Share

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech presidential office said President Milos Zeman’s latest shot at the media was a joke. Politicians and journalists just don’t seem to get it.

Before meeting Russia’s president Sunday in China, Zeman commented on the presence of journalists, telling Vladimir Putin that they were too numerous and they should be “liquidated.” Putin countered that it could be enough to “reduce” them.

Their conversation was captured by a television microphone and posted on social media.

Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said he “strongly” disliked discussion of such an inappropriate topic.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

Culture Minister Daniel Herman called Zeman’s remarks “unacceptable.” Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka refrained from comments, but re-tweeted a message about the number of journalists who were killed or attacked in Russia in recent years.

Related Topics
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Zeman says he wished…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

CPB Honors Agents with 5K Run and booth handing out memorabilia

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.