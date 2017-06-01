Sports Listen

1 of 3 wounded Texas officers discharged from hospital

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 5:05 pm < a min read
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say one of three Laredo police officers wounded during a shootout that left a murder suspect dead has left the hospital.

Officer Mario Casares was discharged from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. A hospital spokesman Sunday had no other details on Casares, who was among those wounded Friday while confronting Antonio Geraldo Rodriguez in a convenience store parking lot.

Laredo police say two other wounded officers underwent surgery Saturday and should recover.

Investigators say Rodriguez called a restaurant Friday where the victim worked, using her cellphone, and told a co-worker to send an ambulance to the woman’s home. Police located the body of Reyna Zamora Gonzalez and secured a murder warrant for Rodriguez.

Records show Rodriguez previously served time for a Houston slaying.

