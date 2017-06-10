10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOW TRUMP-STYLE DECISION-MAKING LOOKS

His withdrawal from the Paris climate accord is the latest example of a U.S. president that craves drama but is also prone to second-guessing and indecisiveness.

2. DOZENS DIE FROM SMOKE IN PHILIPPINE CASINO

Advertisement

A gunman storms Resorts World Manila and uses gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people, police say.

3. TRUMP ASKS SUPREME COURT TO REINSTATE TRAVEL BAN

The White House contends that its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries would make the U.S. safer.

4. WHERE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AGREES WITH OBAMA

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he is aiming for continuity in Asia policy, emphasizing diplomacy and cooperation with allies.

5. IN DAMASCUS, A SENSE OF NORMALCY RETURNS

Across the Syrian capital, new shops are sprouting up, business is brisk, and some people who fled the civil war years ago are contemplating a return.

6. US JOB MARKET SETTLING INTO SWEET SPOT

Few economists foresee another downturn looming, in part because the recovery from the recession has been steady with little sign of overheated pressures.

7. ‘I KNEW THEM ALL’

California sixth grader Ananya Vinay was so confident in her ability to spell every word at the Scripps National Spelling Bee that she wrote her winner’s speech before she even showed up for the competition.

8. WHAT STATE HAS BECOME BELLWETHER FOR ANIMAL RIGHTS

Connecticut becomes the first state to allow court-appointed advocates to represent animals in cruelty and abuse cases.

9. ‘A DAY IN THE LIFE’ 50 YEARS IN THE MAKING

Liverpool is celebrating The Beatles’ 50th anniversary of the release of the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album with song, cinema, performance and fireworks.

10. JUST KD

LeBron James had a simple explanation for what stood out in Cleveland’s Game 1 loss to Golden State in the NBA Finals: standout play from Kevin Durant.