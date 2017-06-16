Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 15,000 Hannover residents evacuated…

15,000 Hannover residents evacuated after WWII bomb found

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 6:43 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Some 15,000 residents in the northern German city of Hannover had to evacuate their homes after a 250 kilogram (550 pound) World War II-era bomb was found during construction work.

The dpa news agency says the bomb was found during digging Thursday afternoon but disposal experts couldn’t begin work until the early morning hours Friday as some recalcitrant residents refused to evacuate their homes.

A helicopter deployed to make sure there were no people in the area had to break off its search after someone shined a laser pointer into the pilot’s eyes.

Once begun at 3:13 a.m., it took disposal experts a half hour to secure and remove the bomb.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

More than 70 years after the end of WWII, such finds are still common in Germany.

Related Topics
Defense News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 15,000 Hannover residents evacuated…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.