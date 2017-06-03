Sports Listen

3 UN peacekeepers killed in attack in northern Mali

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 6:46 am < a min read
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The U.N. mission in Mali says three peacekeepers have been killed in an attack in the northern city of Kidal.

A statement says the U.N. camp came under intensive rocket and mortar fire Thursday. Another attack outside the camp killed the three peacekeepers and wounded three others. Nationalities were not given.

The mission in Mali is the deadliest active peacekeeping mission in the world.

The attack comes days after France circulated a U.N. Security Council resolution that would authorize military action by five countries in Africa’s vast Sahel region against extremist groups.

The countries are Niger, Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mauritania. The joint force is expected to comprise up to 5,000 personnel, with headquarters in Mali. The European Union is providing 50 million euros in support.

