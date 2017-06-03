Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 3 years in prison…

3 years in prison for soldier who lied way to Purple Heart

By GENE JOHNSON June 1, 2017 6:04 pm < a min read
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — A former soldier who lied his way to a Purple Heart and hundreds of thousands of dollars in government benefits has been sentenced to three years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle issued the sentence Thursday in Tacoma, Washington, to Darryl Wright.

Authorities say Wright, a former National Guardsman, feigned injuries from an explosion in Iraq in 2006 and doctored statements from fellow soldiers to obtain two awards, a Combat Action Badge and a Purple Heart, which is reserved for those wounded in action.

The Army has since revoked those awards, though Wright still has the medals.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

He pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Prosecutors were seeking a prison term of five years, and they wanted the judge to order Wright to return the medals and a Purple Heart license plate.

Settle declined to go that far, but he did order Wright to repay nearly $650,000 in benefits.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 3 years in prison…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary discusses apprenticeships at Milton Manufacturing

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9261 0.0060 2.80%
L 2020 25.6005 0.0130 4.59%
L 2030 28.5857 0.0211 6.52%
L 2040 30.8092 0.0262 7.46%
L 2050 17.6802 0.0168 8.30%
G Fund 15.3354 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.8967 0.0184 2.57%
C Fund 33.5487 -0.0101 8.67%
S Fund 43.0305 0.0296 4.96%
I Fund 28.1212 0.1036 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.