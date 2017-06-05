Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 5 killed in attack…

5 killed in attack on military post in northern Mali

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 12:31 pm < a min read
Share

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A military official says at least five people are dead after an attack on a Malian army post in the country’s volatile north.

Col. Diarran Kone, spokesman for Mali’s army, says eight others were wounded in the attack in Bintagoungou early Saturday.

While there are no immediate claims of responsibility, the attack is similar to others by jihadists active in the region. A number of extremist groups are present in the West African nation.

The Malian military and U.N. peacekeepers are frequent targets of the Islamic extremists who once ruled northern Mali’s towns. They were ousted in 2013 by a French-led military operation but continue to carry out attacks.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Defense News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 5 killed in attack…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.