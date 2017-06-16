Sports Listen

‘Acute political crisis in Congo:’ Former African leaders

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 4:56 am < a min read
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and several former African leaders are warning of an “acute political crisis” in Congo, with little sign that long-delayed presidential elections will be held this year as planned.

The statement by Annan and nine former presidents says a political deal reached in December calling for elections this year — and without President Joseph Kabila as a candidate — is not being respected.

The statement says Congo’s future “is in grave danger” and that the crisis threatens both the vast, mineral-rich Central African country and the continent at large.

Deadly protests broke out in December as Kabila reached the end of his mandate. The opposition has accused the government of delaying elections to keep him in power. The government has said vote preparations need more time.

