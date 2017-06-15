Sports Listen

Admin revokes blocked program to protect immigrant parents

By ALICIA A. CALDWELL June 15, 2017 10:30 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is formally revoking an Obama-era program intended to protect immigrant parents of U.S. citizens and legal residents from deportation.

The Deferred Action for Parents of Americans program was announced by the Obama administration in 2014 but was blocked by a federal judge in Texas after 26 states challenged the program’s legality in federal court.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly formally revoked the policy memo that created the program, which mirrored an earlier effort to protect young immigrants in the country illegally from deportation, late Thursday. It was revoked five years to the day President Barack Obama announced the protection efforts for young immigrants.

Revoking the memo and ending the stalled program fulfills a key campaign promise from President Donald Trump, who pledged to “immediately” cancel both efforts.

