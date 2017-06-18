Sports Listen

Aid convoy to besieged area comes under fire in Syria

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 7:02 am < a min read
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross says a humanitarian aid convoy to a besieged opposition area outside Syria’s capital has come under attack, wounding a driver and thwarting the first such mission to the area in eight months.

The ICRC said Sunday that the 37-truck convoy, organized by the United Nations and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, was to deliver food and medicine to 11,000 people in the town of East Harasta.

The convoy came under fire shortly before dark Saturday outside Damascus. The Syrian Arab Red Crescent says one of the truck drivers was severely wounded and is undergoing surgery.

The ICRC says it needs renewed security guarantees before it can send another convoy to the area. The U.N. says 600,000 Syrians live under siege.

