AM Prep-Kickers

SLOW SPEED CHASE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Imagine a high-speed chase — in slow motion. That’s what authorities in Alabama say they had on their hands — because a thief couldn’t figure out how to get the truck he swiped out of first gear. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian tells AL.com the 16-mile case never topped 30 mph — because the driver couldn’t get the vehicle to go any faster. The chase ended when the transmission on the truck seized up, stopping it altogether. Suspect Randy Dewayne Vert faces multiple charges, including attempting to elude and resisting arrest.

DOG BITES MAN AT COUNCIL HEARING

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It’s said that when dog bites man, it really isn’t news. But in this case it is — because of the circumstances. The city council in Jacksonville, Florida was meeting on Tuesday when a 2-year-old pit bull mix named Elvis bit the ankle of a man who stepped on him. What makes it odd is the reason the dog was at the meeting. The lawmakers were considering a plan to promote pet adoption — and city-shelter dogs were wearing “Take Me Home” vests. As you might expect, city officials aren’t sure whether the program will continue.

Advertisement

VEGAS VICKIE

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chances are you’ve seen it: a neon sign in Las Vegas featuring a cowgirl. But it’s no longer a part of the Vegas scene. After spending more than two decades on Fremont Street, the sign depicting “Vegas Vickie” has been taken down. The sign was originally built in 1980, when it went by the name “Sassy Sally.” Regardless of the name now, it’s gone — taken down to make way for a new casino-resort. The casino owner says his company is looking for a new home for the sign.

DUCT-TAPED BOAT

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — You can fix an awful lot of things with duct tape. Apparently an inflatable watercraft is not one of them. An Alaska TV station (KTOO) reports the U.S. Coast Guard had to pick up a 32-year-old man and his dog from a homemade, duct-taped together inflatable craft when it started to take on water. And as if making his craft at home and featuring duct tape wasn’t enough of a danger for the man; authorities say he also wasn’t wearing a life jacket. An off-duty Coast Guard member saw the rickety craft — and called it in. The man, dog and what was left of the duct-taped boat were safely brought into a harbor in Juneau.

DEER IN PAINT STORE

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. (AP) — Maybe he needed paint for a honey “doe” project? We’ll never know — since the deer that crashed through the window of a Pennsylvania paint store didn’t stay around to talk about it. The owner of the store in Mount Pocono says he was talking with a customer when the deer smashed through a window and roamed around the store — before leaving out the main exit. Surveillance video shows the animal slipping and sliding on the tile floor before heading back out. Owner Steve Gleason says he was bracing for even more damage — thinking the deer would spill paint all over the place.

Oscar Wells Gabriel II