Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Special Program: Listen online at 7 p.m. tonight for our live broadcast of the Congressional Baseball Game. Click the play button on our Listen Live page.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Another Mississippi city furls…

Another Mississippi city furls Confederate-themed state flag

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 5:03 pm < a min read
Share

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city with a history of racial strife is the latest local government to stop flying the state flag, which features a Confederate emblem that critics see as racist.

Three black officials in McComb voted to remove the flag from city property. A white official voted to keep it.

The Enterprise-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2t6wdtg ) the flag was not originally on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the six-member Board of Selectmen . It was added before two white members arrived.

Selectman Ted Tullos, who is white, said he opposes removing history. Selectman Ronnie Brock, who is black, said he supports removing “bad history.”

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The flag features the Confederate battle emblem: a red field topped by a blue X dotted by white stars.

McComb was notorious for violent resistance to the civil rights movement.

___

Information from: Enterprise-Journal, http://www.enterprise-journal.com

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Another Mississippi city furls…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1846: Border established between U.S. and Canada

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.