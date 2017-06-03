Sports Listen

AP FACT CHECK: A blast of hot air with Trump’s climate move

By CALVIN WOODWARD and JIM DRINKARD June 3, 2017 10:46 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — You could say that President Donald Trump’s announcement on the Paris climate accord came with a blast of hot air.

AP Fact Checks found that Trump’s case for pulling out of the deal was based in part on a dubious economic study.

He also justified his decision on the basis of outdated findings from a scientific report.

In other statements over the past week, Trump claimed “absolutely tremendous economic progress since Election Day,” with more than 1 million jobs created.

But private-sector job creation from October through April actually lags just slightly behind the pace of job creation for the previous six months, which came under President Barack Obama.

