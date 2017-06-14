AP FACT CHECK: Ethics checks move along despite Trump beefs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is complaining that the government’s ethics office has become “very difficult to deal with” as he tries to get his full team in place.

The office vets his nominees for any ethical red flags before they take their jobs.

But there’s no sign that it’s dragging its feet. An AP Fact Check finds the office is taking an average of 26 days to give guidance on a nominee.

That’s a quicker pace than Barack Obama experienced. His nominees took an average of 32 days to vet.

Advertisement

EDITOR’S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by public officials