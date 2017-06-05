Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » AP FACT CHECK: Trump…

AP FACT CHECK: Trump lags in filling government posts

By RICHARD LARDNER June 5, 2017 3:49 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing Democrats for not approving his nominees, but an AP Fact Check finds his blame is misplaced. It’s the president who is lagging in naming candidates for key government posts.

The nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service says Trump has so far nominated 110 people for 559 positions. At the same point during his first term, Barack Obama had selected 252 nominees. The group’s data show that 40 Trump nominees have been confirmed, compared with 151 for Obama.

Trump tweeted Monday that Democrats “are taking forever” to confirm his nominees, including ambassadors.

Democrats fired back. The top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, says only five would-be ambassadors are awaiting action out of dozens of slots to be filled by the president.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

EDITOR’S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » AP FACT CHECK: Trump…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launches from the Kennedy Space Center

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.