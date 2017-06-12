Sports Listen

AP FACT CHECK: Trump overstates progress against MS-13 gang

By ALICIA A. CALDWELL June 12, 2017 4:27 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Americans can expect a violent gang known as MS-13 to be “all gone” from the U.S. fairly soon. An AP Fact Check finds several problems with that promise.

For one, there’s no publicly available information showing that gang members are being deported in great numbers.

Also, MS-13 is a homegrown gang with ties to El Salvador, and it includes U.S. citizens. Deportations alone cannot eradicate MS-13.

Those realities did not stop Trump from stating at a Cabinet meeting Monday that MS-13 gang members are being “thrown out in record numbers” and will “all be gone pretty soon.”

