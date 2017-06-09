Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » AP FACT CHECK: Trump…

AP FACT CHECK: Trump says Comey cleared him. He didn’t

By CALVIN WOODWARD June 9, 2017 2:46 pm 1 min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump claimed Friday that James Comey cleared him of wrongdoing in his testimony to Congress. That’s not what the fired FBI chief did.

TRUMP tweet: “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication.”

THE FACTS: Trump’s claim of vindication from Comey’s testimony is groundless. Comey merely testified that the FBI investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign did not extend to Trump himself during the time Comey was leading the FBI.

The FBI investigation continues, as do congressional inquiries, and sufficient questions were raised for the Justice Department to appoint a special prosecutor with wide-ranging powers of inquiry — work that is only recently underway.

Advertisement

Comey said he told Trump in multiple conversations that he was not being personally investigated and said the president implored him to make that public. Comey told senators he resisted those entreaties because the situation could change and if it did, that, too, would have to be announced.

Comey repeatedly refused to say in the Senate hearing Thursday whether he thought Trump had obstructed justice. He suggested that was a matter for the special prosecutor, Robert Mueller, to judge as he proceeds.

That’s not vindication.

___

Find all AP Fact Checks at http://apne.ws/2kbx8bd

EDITOR’S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.
Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » AP FACT CHECK: Trump…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors update navigation charts aboard USS Wasp

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.