AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s solar-power brainwave was borrowed

By JILL COLVIN and JOSH BOAK June 23, 2017 3:26 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is crediting himself with the idea of building a Mexico border wall of solar panels. But that looks to be a borrowed brainwave.

An AP Fact Check finds that others promoted the notion of a solar wall back when he was criticizing the cost of solar power.

A number of misstatements stand out in his campaign-style speech in Iowa this week.

He called for legislation to deny welfare to immigrants for five years, for example. Such a moratorium has been in place for two decades.

