AP National News Calendar

AP National News Calendar

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 4:57 pm 2 min read
Eds: Major scheduled events for the week of June 4-10. Note that many events are subject to change at the last minute.

The following economic reports will be issued in Washington (all times EDT), unless otherwise noted:

SUNDAY: No events of note.

MONDAY: Labor Department releases first-quarter productivity data, 8:30 a.m.; Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for May, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases factory orders for April, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY: Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for April, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY: Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for April, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY: Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY: Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for April, 10 a.m.

SATURDAY: No events of note.

The true impact of cutting EPA's budget.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

No events of note.

MONDAY, JUNE 5

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis are in Sydney, Australia, for U.S.-Australia meetings, through Tuesday. Tillerson visits New Zealand afterward.

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court issues orders and opinions.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly testifies about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

WASHINGTON — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

WASHINGTON — Senate Energy and Natural Resources subcommittee hearing on the National Park Service’s workplace environment.

WASHINGTON — House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on the Obama-era gunrunning program known as “Operation Fast and Furious”

WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly testifies about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget before the House Homeland Security Committee.

WASHINGTON — Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta testifies about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget before a House Appropriations subcommittee.

WASHINGTON — Housing Secretary Ben Carson testifies about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee.

NEW DELHI — Reserve Bank of India releases interest rates.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

WASHINGTON — Former FBI Director James Comey to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

WASHINGTON — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Housing Secretary Ben Carson testify about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget before House Appropriations subcommittees.

WASHINGTON — House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Hezbollah.

WASHINGTON — House Homeland Security subcommittee hearing on the Secret Service. Director Randolph Alles is scheduled to testify.

WASHINGTON — Health Secretary Tom Price testifies about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget before the Senate Finance Committee.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

WASHINGTON — Top officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Border Patrol testify about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget before a House Appropriations subcommittee.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

No events of note.

AP National News Calendar
The Associated Press

