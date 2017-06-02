AP National News Calendar

Eds: Major scheduled events for the week of June 4-10. Note that many events are subject to change at the last minute.
The following economic reports will be issued in Washington (all times EDT), unless otherwise noted:
SUNDAY: No events of note.
MONDAY: Labor Department releases first-quarter productivity data, 8:30 a.m.; Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for May, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases factory orders for April, 10 a.m.
TUESDAY: Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for April, 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY: Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for April, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY: Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.
FRIDAY: Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for April, 10 a.m.
SATURDAY: No events of note.
___
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
No events of note.
___
MONDAY, JUNE 5
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis are in Sydney, Australia, for U.S.-Australia meetings, through Tuesday. Tillerson visits New Zealand afterward.
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court issues orders and opinions.
___
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly testifies about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
WASHINGTON — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee.
___
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
WASHINGTON — Senate Energy and Natural Resources subcommittee hearing on the National Park Service’s workplace environment.
WASHINGTON — House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on the Obama-era gunrunning program known as “Operation Fast and Furious”
WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly testifies about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget before the House Homeland Security Committee.
WASHINGTON — Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta testifies about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget before a House Appropriations subcommittee.
WASHINGTON — Housing Secretary Ben Carson testifies about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee.
NEW DELHI — Reserve Bank of India releases interest rates.
___
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
WASHINGTON — Former FBI Director James Comey to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
WASHINGTON — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Housing Secretary Ben Carson testify about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget before House Appropriations subcommittees.
WASHINGTON — House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Hezbollah.
WASHINGTON — House Homeland Security subcommittee hearing on the Secret Service. Director Randolph Alles is scheduled to testify.
WASHINGTON — Health Secretary Tom Price testifies about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget before the Senate Finance Committee.
WASHINGTON — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee.
___
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
WASHINGTON — Top officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Border Patrol testify about President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget before a House Appropriations subcommittee.
___
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
No events of note.