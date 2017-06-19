Sports Listen

AP Sources: Spicer expected to take less public role

By KEN THOMAS and JILL COLVIN June 19, 2017 7:45 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is seeking to take on a more strategic role within the White House that would give him a limited presence in the daily press briefings that have made him a prominent face of the Trump administration.

A senior administration official and three people familiar with the potential changes say Spicer has discussed taking a more senior communications role at the White House. The three people say he has reached out to possible successors at the podium and as communications director.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal deliberations, and they caution that no final decision has been made. As with all things involving Trump, the situation could change.

