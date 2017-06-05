Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » APNewsBreak: Neck hold killed…

APNewsBreak: Neck hold killed man in Vegas police custody

By KEN RITTER June 5, 2017 4:58 pm < a min read
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The coroner in Las Vegas says a police officer’s neck hold killed a 40-year-old man who also was zapped with a stun gun and punched after leading the officer on a chase through restricted areas of a casino last month.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg (FYOU’-den-berg) said Monday that Tashii S. Brown’s death has been ruled a homicide.

That doesn’t automatically mean anyone will be charged.

Investigations are continuing, and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson will determine if the officer, Kenneth Lopera, will face criminal charges.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Brown also used the name Tashii Farmer.

The coroner says the autopsy also found he was under the influence of methamphetamine, and that he had an enlarged heart.

They’re listed as significant contributing conditions in Brown’s death May 14 at The Venetian resort.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » APNewsBreak: Neck hold killed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launches from the Kennedy Space Center

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.