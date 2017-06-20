Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Australia to restrict gas…

Australia to restrict gas exports due to domestic shortage

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 2:39 am < a min read
Share

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian government says it will restrict gas exports from next year to contain soaring energy prices in the domestic market.

Australia is about to overtake Qatar as the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas. But most Australians face escalating power bills because state governments have restricted further gas exploration and no new coal-fired power stations are being built to replace aging generators that will soon be decommissioned.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday the government would not tolerate customers in Japan paying less for Australian gas than some Australian businesses were charged.

The government will introduce new regulations from July that will require energy companies such as ExxonMobil, Shell, Santos and Origin to give Australian customers priority access to gas supply before it is exported.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Australia to restrict gas…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC shows off a nuclear power plant

Today in History

1864: USS Kearsarge sinks CSS Alabama

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0062 0.0288 2.80%
L 2020 25.7842 0.0740 4.59%
L 2030 28.8903 0.1288 6.52%
L 2040 31.1898 0.1626 7.46%
L 2050 17.9263 0.1060 8.30%
G Fund 15.3534 0.0028 0.98%
F Fund 17.9350 -0.0190 2.57%
C Fund 34.1622 0.2827 8.67%
S Fund 44.1764 0.3447 4.96%
I Fund 28.3261 0.1343 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.