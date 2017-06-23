Austria: Fewer migrants returning home, despite cash offer

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s Interior Ministry says that 427 migrants have taken advantage of a 1,000-euro ($1,160) premium if they go back to their homeland since the initiative was put into place, but the overall number of voluntary returnees has fallen.

The ministry said 1,855 people overall returned over the first five months of the year, 64 percent less than over the same period last year.

The cash for return offer was launched three months ago. The ministry said Friday that most of those making use of it come from Iraq, Afghanistan or Iran.

It does not apply to would-be asylum-seekers from European countries or those convicted of crimes.