Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Authorities: Off-duty border agent…

Authorities: Off-duty border agent found assaulted near road

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 8:54 pm < a min read
Share

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — A Border Patrol agent assigned to the Deming, New Mexico, border patrol station is recovering after authorities say he was assaulted while he was off-duty and was found alongside a road.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release that a motorist found the agent on the side of a road late Friday.

The release said the agent suffered “multiple, serious injuries” to his head, chest and hands. Emergency responders transported him to a hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

Customs and Border Protection says it’s working with the FBI, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, and the El Paso, Texas, Police Department in the ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Defense News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Authorities: Off-duty border agent…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.