Baltimore mayor heading to conference in Florida

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 12:58 pm < a min read
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is planning a trip to a mayors meeting in Florida.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2sEp4Tm ) that Pugh will attend the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors next weekend.

The conference is a chance for mayors to discuss common issues, like immigration, policing and health care.

There are more than 250 mayors from around the country who are expected to attend.

This will be Pugh’s first trip to the meeting since she was elected last year. The city has approved $5,600 for Pugh and an aide to spend four nights in Miami for the event.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

