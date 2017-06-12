Sports Listen

Trending:

WH official violates Hatch ActWhich CIO is leaving gov't?Trump budget targets COLAs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Bangladesh diplomat arrested for…

Bangladesh diplomat arrested for not paying servant wages

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 7:45 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A Bangladesh diplomat has been indicted on charges he forced a foreign servant to work for his family in New York City without pay and assaulted him on several occasions.

Prosecutors say 45-year-old Md (moo-HAH’-mehd) Shaheldul Islam was arraigned Monday on grand larceny, assault, labor trafficking and other charges. A message left with his lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.

Prosecutors say Islam holds the post of Deputy Consul General of Bangladesh and has limited immunity.

They say he brought the Bangladeshi servant, identified as Md (moo-HAH’-med) Amin, to New York between 2012 and 2013 to work as household help, but took away his passport.

Free webinar: Register now to learn how the State Department, FCC, CIA, EPA and GSA are implementing their cloud strategies.
Advertisement

Prosecutors say Amin wasn’t paid for his work, was threatened and beaten, sometimes with a wooden shoe. He escaped in 2016.

Islam is due back in court June 28.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Bangladesh diplomat arrested for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA interns prepare broccoli for planting

Today in History

1987: Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9633 -0.0042 2.80%
L 2020 25.6835 -0.0149 4.59%
L 2030 28.7226 -0.0285 6.52%
L 2040 30.9815 -0.0367 7.46%
L 2050 17.7929 -0.0241 8.30%
G Fund 15.3468 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.8934 -0.0115 2.57%
C Fund 33.8096 -0.0307 8.67%
S Fund 43.9619 -0.0325 4.96%
I Fund 28.0935 -0.0948 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.