Brazil court weighs president’s fate in campaign funds case

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s top electoral court began voting Friday on whether to annul the 2014 election, amid signs it would likely avoid a ruling that could remove President Michel Temer and cast Latin America’s largest nation into even deeper political turmoil.

So far, three judges on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal have voted against annulling the re-election of then-President Dilma Rousseff and Temer, then the vice president, for campaign finance violations. One of the seven has voted to annul the victory.

While looking increasingly unlikely, if the electoral court finds wrongdoing, Temer, who took over from Rousseff following her removal from office last year, could be pushed from power himself. Both politicians could also be banned from public office for eight years. They deny the allegations against them.

Judge Herman Benjamin, who was appointed by the court to examine and present the case, spent around nine hours describing evidence of illegal payments.

“These are not tiny amounts,” he said, “There are amounts that can change an electoral campaign.”

But Benjamin is expected to be in the minority.

While he called for consideration of damaging new evidence that has emerged from a three-year investigation into political corruption, most of the judges have argued for excluding it. They have said the ruling should be based on less-extensive allegations introduced when the case was filed almost three years ago.

So far, all of the judges who have voted against annulling the victory also argued for a more narrow examination of the evidence.

One of them, Napoleao Nunes Maia Filho, defended his decision by noting that democratic elections should only be overturned in the most exceptional circumstances.

“What we have to preserve here is the popular vote,” he said.

Columnist Bernardo Mello Franco said the judges are using the argument that the new evidence is improper as cover to spare Temer.

“Since it can’t defend the 2014 election as clean, the court decided to sweep away the dirt,” he wrote in a column for the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper.

The political turmoil in Brazil — that began with the push last year to remove Rousseff from power for violating budget laws — has reached a fever pitch. There are near weekly protests calling for Temer’s ouster, frequent shouting matches in Congress, and a simmering debate in the media over whether Temer will manage to finish out his term.

That atmosphere was reflected in the courtroom, where there have been several tense moments. Among the most dramatic came during the opening of the afternoon session Friday, when a prosecutor requested the disqualification of one of the judges who had once been a lawyer for Rousseff and Maia Filho decried articles in the press that linked him to a corruption investigation. As the tension in the chamber rose, the court’s president called a brief break.

Even if the court decides to leave Temer in power, the embattled president is still facing other threats rooted in the corruption investigations that have shaken the country, which is just emerging from a grave economic recession.

Temer’s popularity has plummeted since taking over for Rousseff, and he is facing allegations he endorsed the payment of hush money to a former lawmaker convicted of corruption and possibly received bribes himself. With his position weakened, Temer is struggling to keep his ruling coalition together so he can effectively govern.

On Friday, Temer’s lawyers said the president would not answer a series of written questions sent by the federal police, who are looking into the corruption allegations. In a petition sent to the Supreme Federal Tribunal, the lawyers said the questions betrayed a rush to judgment by the police and asked the court to dismiss the case.

The case was filed shortly after the 2014 vote when one of losing parties alleged that the campaign of Rousseff and Temer gained an unfair advantage through illegal campaign contributions.

Those assertions have been dramatically bolstered in recent months by testimony from plea bargains signed by current and former executives at the construction giant Odebrecht, a company at the center of a colossal investigation into billions of dollars in inflated contracts and kickbacks to politicians. The probe at the state-run oil company Petrobras has already ensnared several senior politicians and top businessmen.

Associated Press journalists Renata Brito in Rio de Janeiro and Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paulo contributed to this report.