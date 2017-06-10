Sports Listen

Brazil’s president denies spying on judge investigating him

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 4:19 pm < a min read
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s president is fighting new allegations that his administration turned the country’s spy services on a supreme court justice investigating him for corruption.

President Michel Temer denied the accusation posted late Friday on the website of Veja magazine. The president of the supreme court on Saturday decried such spying as the tactic of a dictatorship and said that, if true, those responsible must be punished.

The allegation came just hours after a different court cleared Temer’s 2014 campaign of illegal financing charges.

But Temer is also facing allegations that he accepted bribes and endorsed paying hush money to a former lawmaker. Veja is citing an anonymous presidential aide as saying that Temer and his advisers asked the Brazilian Intelligence Agency to spy on the justice in charge of that investigation.

