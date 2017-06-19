Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » BRICS summit highlights climate…

BRICS summit highlights climate change, trade, terrorism

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 12:18 am < a min read
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Climate change, trade and terrorism are being highlighted at a Beijing summit bringing together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Foreign affairs officials from the five nations, known collectively as the BRICS, met on Monday to further align their views on key issues at a time when President Donald Trump is withdrawing the U.S. from multilateral arrangements such as the Paris climate accords and the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China in the coming year would look to expand cooperation in trade, commerce and investment.

South African Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said countries must make an all-out effort to reverse the effects of climate change, while Vijay Kumar Singh, an Indian External Affairs official, said joint counterterrorism efforts were crucial.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » BRICS summit highlights climate…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.