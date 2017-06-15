Sports Listen

British defense minister: Russian aggression to NATO growing

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 6:11 am < a min read
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Britain’s defense minister says Russian aggression toward NATO is increasing and the alliance was right to have agreed to a “very high readiness taskforce.”

Michael Fallon said Thursday that Russia had annexed Crimea, threatened the Baltic states, and interfered in the democratic processes in Western Europe with “propaganda and other means,” in the past three years.

He also accused Russia of “aggression in the eastern Mediterranean, prolonging the conflict in Syria,” adding “the threat to NATO particularly to the southeastern flank is growing.”

He said the alliance had rightly agreed to “a very high readiness taskforce which is ….demonstrating the rapid response that NATO requires.”

Fallon is on a two-day visit to Romania, where he has stressed that Britain, which will leave the European Union, remains committed to European security.

