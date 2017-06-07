Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump nominates new FBI directorNew Social Security CIO OPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » California police kill man…

California police kill man they say fired at them with rifle

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 12:53 pm < a min read
Share

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — California police say a suspected gang member was shot and killed early Wednesday after he fired a least 75 rounds at officers with a high-powered rifle.

Officers were first called to the home following reports of gunfire from neighbors.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the man tried to come from a backyard to the street and was blocked by officers and the gunfire started, the Fresno Bee (http://bit.ly/2sSOuth) reported.

Dyer described the man as a 21-year-old gang member, but his name was not released.

Advertisement

Dyer said it didn’t appear that the man was targeting anyone.

No police officers or civilians were hit or injured.

Police recovered between 75 and 100 casings at the scene.

The violence comes nearly two months after another Fresno random shooting.

Authorities say three white men were killed April 18 in a racially motivated attack. Prosecutors have charged Kori Ali Muhammad, who’s black, in the attacks and with killing a fourth white man.

___

Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » California police kill man…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Wyoming Army National Guardsman dons warpaint during training

Today in History

1862: US-UK treaty aims to suppress slave trade

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0086 2.80%
L 2020 25.6961 -0.0271 4.59%
L 2030 28.7462 -0.0507 6.52%
L 2040 31.0105 -0.0652 7.46%
L 2050 17.8103 -0.0434 8.30%
G Fund 15.3411 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9483 0.0323 2.57%
C Fund 33.7986 -0.0938 8.67%
S Fund 43.5889 -0.1277 4.96%
I Fund 28.3488 -0.1017 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.