California police kill man they say fired at them with rifle

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — California police say a suspected gang member was shot and killed early Wednesday after he fired a least 75 rounds at officers with a high-powered rifle.

Officers were first called to the home following reports of gunfire from neighbors.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the man tried to come from a backyard to the street and was blocked by officers and the gunfire started, the Fresno Bee (http://bit.ly/2sSOuth) reported.

Dyer described the man as a 21-year-old gang member, but his name was not released.

Dyer said it didn’t appear that the man was targeting anyone.

No police officers or civilians were hit or injured.

Police recovered between 75 and 100 casings at the scene.

The violence comes nearly two months after another Fresno random shooting.

Authorities say three white men were killed April 18 in a racially motivated attack. Prosecutors have charged Kori Ali Muhammad, who’s black, in the attacks and with killing a fourth white man.

Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com