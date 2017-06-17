Candidates for Virginia attorney general spar at debate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and his GOP challenger are having fierce disagreements over social issues, President Donald Trump’s administration and the proper role of the state’s top law enforcement official.

Herring and Republican John Adams debated Saturday at an event organized by the Virginia State Bar. Herring is an incumbent seeking a second term. Adams is a former federal prosecutor new to politics.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2rCx4oF ) that Adams accused Herring of “extreme politicization” of his job while in office. Adams criticized Herring’s public opposition to Trump’s proposed travel ban.

Herring blasted Adams an “anti-attorney general” for his work at a powerful Richmond law firm defending corporations and individuals accused of white collar crimes. Herring also said Adams would try to roll back gay rights.