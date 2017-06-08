Sports Listen

Charity website flags dozens of nonprofits as hate groups

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN June 8, 2017 11:40 am < a min read
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A website that touts itself as the world’s largest source of information about charities has added a new feature: a warning label on tax-exempt nonprofits accused of spreading hate.

Guidestar recently flagged 46 nonprofits for being labeled as hate groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center. A banner atop each nonprofit’s Guidestar profile includes the law center’s logo and a link to its home page.

Guidestar president and CEO Jacob Harold framed the labels as a response to the recent rise in “hateful rhetoric” in the U.S.

Leaders of flagged groups said they will demand Guidestar removes the banners.

One of the flagged groups is run by white nationalist Richard Spencer. The list also includes several organizations with multimillion-dollar budgets.

