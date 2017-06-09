Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Clean energy advocate Perriello…

Clean energy advocate Perriello sells stock in Exxon

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 2:40 pm < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Tom Perriello says he has sold stock in Exxon Mobile he bought three weeks before launching a run for governor.

The Associated Press recently obtained records filed with the federal government, where Perriello previously worked, showing he bought between $1,000 and $15,000 worth of Exxon stock in December. The oil giant is a frequent target of environmentalists, a group Perriello has strongly courted.

Perriello opposes two proposed natural gas pipelines and has pledged to reject any campaign donations from oil and gas companies. He’s been critical of Democratic rival Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam for owning stock in Dominion Energy, a major utility company that’s trying to build one of the pipelines.

Perriello campaign spokesman Ian Sams said the stock was sold, but he didn’t immediately know when.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Clean energy advocate Perriello…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors update navigation charts aboard USS Wasp

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.