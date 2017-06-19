Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Defense: It's '20/20 hindsight'…

Defense: It’s ’20/20 hindsight’ to blame cop in man’s death

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 11:51 am < a min read
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — A defense attorney says it’s “20/20 hindsight” to question a white University of Cincinnati police officer’s actions when he fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.

Attorney Stewart Mathews said in closing arguments Monday that Ray Tensing feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the 2015 traffic stop.

Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid says Tensing used “buzzwords” in saying he wanted to “stop the threat” and feared for his life. She says he had no reason to use deadly force.

The jury is expected to get the case later Monday.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Tensing’s first jury deadlocked in November on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.

Tensing again took the stand in his own defense, tearing up Friday as he insisted he wanted to “stop the threat” of being killed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Defense: It's '20/20 hindsight'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Ships arrive at Boston Harbor to celebrate Sail Boston event

Today in History

1864: USS Kearsarge sinks CSS Alabama

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.