Defense: It’s ’20/20 hindsight’ to blame cop in man’s death

CINCINNATI (AP) — A defense attorney says it’s “20/20 hindsight” to question a white University of Cincinnati police officer’s actions when he fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.

Attorney Stewart Mathews said in closing arguments Monday that Ray Tensing feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the 2015 traffic stop.

Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid says Tensing used “buzzwords” in saying he wanted to “stop the threat” and feared for his life. She says he had no reason to use deadly force.

The jury is expected to get the case later Monday.

Tensing’s first jury deadlocked in November on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.

Tensing again took the stand in his own defense, tearing up Friday as he insisted he wanted to “stop the threat” of being killed.