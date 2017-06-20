Closing arguments to begin in ex-Milwaukee cop’s trial

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Closing arguments are set to begin in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged in a fatal shooting that ignited riots in the majority black neighborhood where it transpired.

Prosecutors charged Dominique Heaggan-Brown with first-degree reckless homicide for killing 23-year-old Sylville Smith after a foot chase following a traffic stop Aug. 13.

Defense attorneys say the former officer acted in self-defense because Smith had a gun when he ran from officers. But prosecutors contend Smith was defenseless when Heaggan-Brown shot him in the chest because Smith had thrown his gun over a fence.

Heaggan-Brown and Smith are both black and from the north side of the city where the shooting occurred. Their fatal encounter happened in the span of 12 seconds.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday morning.