Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Closing arguments to begin…

Closing arguments to begin in ex-Milwaukee cop’s trial

By IVAN MORENO June 20, 2017 1:05 am < a min read
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Closing arguments are set to begin in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged in a fatal shooting that ignited riots in the majority black neighborhood where it transpired.

Prosecutors charged Dominique Heaggan-Brown with first-degree reckless homicide for killing 23-year-old Sylville Smith after a foot chase following a traffic stop Aug. 13.

Defense attorneys say the former officer acted in self-defense because Smith had a gun when he ran from officers. But prosecutors contend Smith was defenseless when Heaggan-Brown shot him in the chest because Smith had thrown his gun over a fence.

Heaggan-Brown and Smith are both black and from the north side of the city where the shooting occurred. Their fatal encounter happened in the span of 12 seconds.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Closing arguments to begin…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC shows off a nuclear power plant

Today in History

1864: USS Kearsarge sinks CSS Alabama

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0062 0.0288 2.80%
L 2020 25.7842 0.0740 4.59%
L 2030 28.8903 0.1288 6.52%
L 2040 31.1898 0.1626 7.46%
L 2050 17.9263 0.1060 8.30%
G Fund 15.3534 0.0028 0.98%
F Fund 17.9350 -0.0190 2.57%
C Fund 34.1622 0.2827 8.67%
S Fund 44.1764 0.3447 4.96%
I Fund 28.3261 0.1343 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.