Closing arguments to begin in ex-Milwaukee cop’s trial

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Closing arguments are set to begin in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged in a fatal shooting that ignited riots in the majority black neighborhood where it transpired.
Prosecutors charged Dominique Heaggan-Brown with first-degree reckless homicide for killing 23-year-old Sylville Smith after a foot chase following a traffic stop Aug. 13.
Defense attorneys say the former officer acted in self-defense because Smith had a gun when he ran from officers. But prosecutors contend Smith was defenseless when Heaggan-Brown shot him in the chest because Smith had thrown his gun over a fence.
Heaggan-Brown and Smith are both black and from the north side of the city where the shooting occurred. Their fatal encounter happened in the span of 12 seconds.
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday morning.