Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Congressional delegation tries to…

Congressional delegation tries to stop farmer’s deportation

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 9:32 pm < a min read
Share

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s congressional delegation is urging U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to stop the deportation of a Hawaii coffee farmer.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono says she spoke with Kelly over the phone and asked him to exercise his discretionary authority to allow Andrew Magana Ortiz to stay.

Magana Ortiz must report to a Honolulu immigration office Thursday with a bag packed to return to Mexico.

Attorney James Stanton says his client entered Arizona illegally in 1989 when he was 15. Magana Ortiz is married to a U.S. citizen who is petitioning for him to become a legal permanent resident.

Advertisement

His case gained attention after a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge criticized the Trump administration’s order to deport him. The court lacked authority to block the order.

Related Topics
Business News Defense News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Congressional delegation tries to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.