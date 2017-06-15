Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Congressman who rose to…

Congressman who rose to powerful job still rooted back home

By MELINDA DESLATTE and MATTHEW DALY June 15, 2017 3:36 am < a min read
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Rep. Steve Scalise, the House’s third-ranking Republican, is known as much for his backslapping, hearty embrace of the lighter side as he is for his rock-solid conservatism and allegiance to the GOP.

Scalise is in critical condition following surgery, the hospital said, after being shot in the hip Wednesday during a GOP baseball practice in Virginia. The shooting stunned his home state and rocked the halls of Congress.

Nationally, Scalise is the party-line vote-getter for House Republicans and a fierce proponent of the GOP health care law. Back home, he’s the kid from the Italian family who’s become one of the most powerful men in Congress while remaining rooted in Louisiana.

When he campaigned for his leadership job, Scalise handed out commemorative baseball bats and served up a Cajun dinner.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Congressman who rose to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform underwater inspection

Today in History

1922: Harding becomes first US president heard on radio

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.