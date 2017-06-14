Sports Listen

Court: Iowa State University wrong to block pot T-shirt

By DAVID PITT June 14, 2017 2:00 pm < a min read
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State University has lost a second appeal of a federal free speech lawsuit over administrators’ decision to prevent a marijuana advocacy group from printing a T-shirt showing the university logo and a marijuana leaf.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday that ISU administrators including President Steven Leath violated First Amendment rights of two students who were top officers of the ISU chapter of the National Organization for Reform of Marijuana Laws.

Leath and others claimed the T-shirt violated the school’s trademark policy after getting political pressure from conservative lawmakers.

The appeals court, hearing the case for the second time, upheld its February ruling declaring the administrators violated student rights and therefore can be sued for damages.

The university could appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

